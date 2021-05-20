What is the science on one’s natural protection after having had COVID-19? It would seem one dose of the vaccine along with one’s natural antibodies would equal at least two doses of the vaccine. Do you anticipate any allowances for naturally-acquired immunity?
In theory, natural immunity should offer protection against COVID-19 as well as vaccines. The science is still catching up, and it is likely that in the near future, measuring antibody levels from a natural infection may be an acceptable alternative or a complement to a single dose of the vaccine.
The CDC and National Institutes of Health are currently studying and analyzing data to make a final determination and recommendations. Until that time, we ask everyone to complete the full vaccination series as recommended by the CDC to get the full benefit and protection.