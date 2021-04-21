If the goal is to get everyone on the planet vaccinated, most of them twice, who’s the source for the 15 billion-plus needles? Just curious.
I am honestly not sure. I can tell you where many of the needles in the U.S. are coming from.
According to a May 4, 2020, article in Forbes, “One $27.5 million order went to Colorado-based Marathon Medical, the other $83.7 million to Texan business Retractable Technologies. The orders were placed by the Health and Human Services Department’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.”
forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2020/05/04/us-preps-for-covid-19-mass-vaccination-with-110-million-on-needles-and-syringes/?sh=65c4e2452626
It is likely the rest of the needle manufacturers in the rest of the world have also dramatically increased production to meet the need.