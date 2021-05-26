Can you explain whether the B1617 variant first seen in India that’s now in our area is any more of a threat than the others? What does it mean when it’s called a double- or triple-mutant variant?
The World Health Organization has declared B1617 as a variant of concern.
Viruses constantly mutate, and new variants are expected. Double or triple mutation is sort of misleading, since there may be dozens, but only two or three are associated with increased transmissions or immune evasion.
Evidence suggests that the FDA-authorized vaccines provide good protection against the current variants, especially against severe illness or death..