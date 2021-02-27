I read recently that the COVID-19 vaccines
may have to be reformulated to protect against new variants. What will that mean for people who have already had both vaccine shots? Will they have to be vaccinated twice again with a whole new vaccine?Initial studies by both Pfizer and Moderna have confirmed significant protection against the variants that are of most concern currently.
Vaccine manufacturers will continue to reformulate to protect against new variants to ensure the highest level of efficacy and effectiveness.
