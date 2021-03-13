Can you please update the community on how soon you think Champaign County will move to Phase 1C of vaccinations and which categories of people will be eligible to get it then?
It just says other essential workers on the website. What jobs are those?We do not know when we will move to 1C, as that is a state decision based upon progress toward vaccinating all of 1B. The 1B category has been expanded to include people age 16 and up with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for hospitalization or death due to COVID-19.
That includes cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD or other lung diseases such as asthma; Down syndrome; heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy; a weakened immune system from solid organ transplant; obesity and severe obesity; pregnancy; sickle-cell disease; Type II diabetes; and smoking.
The Phase 1C plan is still being finalized, but it includes “other essential workers who do not work remotely.” That includes:
- Transportation and logistics (e.g., truck drivers)
- Food service
- Housing (e.g., construction)
- Finance (e.g., bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (e.g., safety
- engineers)
- Water and wastewater
- Public health workers