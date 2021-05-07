I have lost my COVID-19 vaccination card. What can I do to show official proof of my immunization?
Anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccination in Champaign County should now request any additional (lost) copies of a vaccination record/card from the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange, which is the state’s official database for vaccination records.
That can be done here: dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/immunization/icare.
This is the official proof of vaccination. The vaccine cards are not.