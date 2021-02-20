We hear when new variants are discovered in the U.S., but I was wondering what the theory is about how those variants arrive here. Do they come from people traveling from, say, South Africa or Great Britain, or do they seem to be evolving independently in different locations?
It is very likely there are all sorts of variants circulating in the U.S. that could have originated here.
Variants are often named for where they are first discovered and reported. The virus traveling from person and each time is another chance for mutation. The virus can travel here or originate here.
Several of the cases of the variants found in US, like B117, are found in persons with no history of travel.