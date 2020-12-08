It seems a daily topic to report the numbers of COVID-19 in our state, county and cities, which is of course important and helpful. I think it would also be helpful for reports on how people are actually contracting it locally. Large outbreaks in a school or business are stories, but in what other ways are people contracting it? Has anyone gotten it from shopping, pumping gas, riding the bus, small groups outside? Do we know how people in our county are getting it? I haven’t heard any contact-tracing data.
When community transmission is as high as it has been in November, it is very difficult to determine where the infection has occurred unless there is a clear outbreak site.
The goal of testing for COVID-19 is to allow public-health measures of isolation, contact tracing and quarantine to be most effective in slowing the spread. This is much more effective if people are not having multiple exposures, which is what we have been seeing.
Contact-tracing data can be viewed at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/contact-tracing-data?DV=1.