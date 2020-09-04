Q: The positivity rate has dropped massively as we started testing everyone on the University of Illinois campus. How do we now gauge the seriousness of COVID-19 in our community if not via positivity rates?
A: The metrics that we follow closely are on our website: dph.illinois.gov/
countymetrics?county=
Champaign
Younger people, including University of Illinois students, are continuing to represent the most cases.
When we report a case, that means that the individual has been identified and put in isolation, and their contacts have also been placed in quarantine.