Q: It’s no secret that our mitigation efforts for COVID-19 are tough on a community’s mental and emotional wellness. We have heard in the news and from governmental agencies about increases in suicides and suicidal ideation this year. How many suicides have been reported thus far in Champaign County in 2020? How many were reported annually for the previous five years?
A: This pandemic has certainly taken a toll on many. Here is the suicide data in Champaign County:
2015: 20
2016: 23
2017: 23
2018: 26
2019: 30
2020: 15
Through late August/early September, because of the lag time in a death being ruled a suicide by the coroner’s office and making it official on the death certificate.
Anyone who is feeling depressed or suicidal is encouraged to call 211 for assistance and resources. This is a free 24-hour phone line to help the public find needed services in the community.
Also, we ask those in the community to reach out to those they know who may be isolated, depressed and anxious.
You can also assist by sharing resources. Here are some emergency crisis response services:
Call or text 911. Ask for a crisis-intervention-trained officer to help people with mental disorders and/or addictions access medical treatment rather than place them in the criminal-justice system due to illness-related behaviors.
Champaign County Crisis Line: 217-359-4141. This is a 24-hour suicide prevention and crisis hotline for the Champaign County area.
SASS (Screening, Assessment and Support Services): 800-345-9049. This is a crisis mental-health service program for children and adolescents who are experiencing a psychiatric emergency.