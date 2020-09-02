We hear about asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 and how they help spread the virus as these carriers move around in public. This seems to be an important vector of transmission. Do seasonal flus and other viral pandemics such as SARS have a similar percentage of asymptomatic cases?
A: What makes COVID-19 so difficult is that it can spread up to 48 hours before the appearance of any symptoms, even very mild ones. This is why masking and social distancing are so important.
Flu is a bit different, but it can spread before symptoms, as well.
From the CDC: “People with flu are most contagious in the first three to four days after their illness begins. Some otherwise healthy adults may be able to infect others beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.
“Some people, especially young children and people with weakened immune systems, might be able to infect others with flu viruses for an even longer time”.