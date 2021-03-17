I heard recently that 20 percent of the “eligible population” has been vaccinated. What does that mean? What is the “eligible population”? Is that just essential workers and folks over 65 — 20 percent of that number? What percentage of the total population has been vaccinated?
As of March 15, 23.4 percent of eligible people in Champaign County have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 55 percent have received at least one dose.
For the purposes of reporting COVID-19 vaccination numbers, when reporting “eligible,” we are including only those who are 16 years of age or older. This is because the FDA has not yet approved the vaccine for children. This is likely to be approved by late summer or early fall.
To keep current on the progress of getting Champaign County vaccinated, please go to c-uphd.org/covid-vaccinations.html. We update this page every day.