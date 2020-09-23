Submit your question by emailing news@news-gazette.com
Q: Is it unsafe to allow children to play on slides and climbing equipment in public areas? The park playgrounds have been open for a while and allow children to use equipment, yet a local day care does not allow their children to play on it. Also, the children who are in attendance at area schools are not allowed to play on equipment. All these children do play together in open areas and are running and getting within 6 feet of each other, so what is the reasoning?
Outdoor playground equipment can be used; however, children should wear face coverings if unable to maintain 6-foot distancing and playground times should be staggered to allow one class in a playground space at one time. (It also helps to limit the number of students to 50 or fewer.)
Children should wash hands prior to touching playground equipment and upon return from the playground. Day cares or schools may choose not to allow the use of playground equipment due to social-distancing requirements.
The CDC recommends that outdoor areas, like playgrounds in schools and parks, generally require normal routine cleaning, but do not require disinfection. High-touch surfaces made of plastic or metal, such as grab bars and railings should be cleaned routinely.