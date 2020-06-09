Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.