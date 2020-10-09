Q: As a public-health leader, what did you make of President Donald Trump’s messaging — ‘Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life’ — after he left the hospital this week?
A: Frankly, I was stunned and horrified. The president continues to put out incorrect information and downplay the seriousness of this virus, and our country is in the mess it is because of this insistence upon politicizing the virus and the public-health measures to stop it.
A recent Cornell University study found that the single biggest source of COVID-19 misinformation is the president of the United States. This is astonishing and very damaging to the round-the-clock efforts of the millions of people working in public health, the medical field, state and local governments, workplaces, schools and other places to get the virus under control and our country back to some semblance of normalcy.
The White House’s outbreak is still unfolding, but it is proving to be a multi-location, super-spreader event that played out over multiple days.
This was 100 percent preventable. It would have required doing the same basic infection-control measures that the entire world has been asked to do to prevent the spread: wearing masks, practicing social distancing, isolating when positive for COVID-19, quarantining those exposed for 14 days, washing hands.
The guidance is not going to change. This is the reality of what we must all do until the pandemic ends. These are not difficult measures. These are not political measures. These are sound public-health measures based upon science. We know they work, as we witness it all of the time in our work at the health district.
No workplace, school or other location can keep people with COVID-19 out. That is because it is infectious in people up to two days before they develop symptoms. What we can do, and what we have witnessed in many settings across Champaign County, is follow the measures to prevent its spread or an outbreak.
I continue to urge our community to remain vigilant. This virus is nothing to mess with. Get your information from trusted sources. Please continue to do the things that you have been doing so well — take care of yourselves and others.
Wear your masks. Stay away from crowds. Maintain social distancing with anyone you do not live with, even those you love. Get your flu shot. Continue to socialize outside, with masks and distancing, as much as possible.
Cold weather is coming, and that puts everyone at more risk for COVID-19, influenza and other winter respiratory viruses. Please start thinking about how you are going to protect yourselves, those you love and our community this winter.
Despite the false information than continues to circulate and put lives at risk, this is our reality until the pandemic ends.