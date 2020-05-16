Q: How are we to address large gatherings? The apartment I live in only has four tenants, one of which hosts one to two dozen friends one night per week. After consulting with local law enforcement, the advice is that they cannot legally break up a party because there is no legislation and they don’t want to impose on your civil right to party. What are at-risk individuals who are self-quarantining and concerned about unnecessary traffic into their apartment building supposed to do?
A: This is something that should be addressed with the owner or manager of the apartment building. Let them know your concerns. You may want to suggest that they increase the cleaning of common areas.
As an at-risk person who is self-quarantining, try to keep a distance of at least 6 feet with any of the partygoers and the occupant of the apartment. Wash your hands as soon as you enter your apartment, and don’t leave your apartment without a mask.