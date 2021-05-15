I read that the Biden administration will be
using athletes and celebrities to help encourage
younger people to get COVID-19 shots. Has the health district given any thought to enlisting University of Illinois athletes to do the same at local schools or on social media?
We are open to all ideas to encourage people to get vaccinated. We are getting ready to conduct focus groups by age group to determine what messaging, incentives and locations would work best.
Look for us out and about this summer with pop-up vaccination clinics. Vaccines are plentiful and free. I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
If you have specific questions or concerns, please discuss them with your health care provider. Over 10 million vaccines have been given in Illinois. Over 1 billion have been given worldwide.