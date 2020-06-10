Q: We’ve been told it’s important to both wear masks and social distance (and even to stay away from our own family members who don’t live with us) to help cut down on the spread of the coronavirus.
Given that, and the fact that we remain under state order allowing gatherings of not more than 10 people, I’d like to know if the health district tried to stop the two large protests that have taken place in C-U, and if not, why not?
A: It is, and will continue to be, important throughout the pandemic for people to wear face coverings and remain at least 6 feet from others not in their households. The virus will always look for a way to move from person to person.
This is as true for protests as it is for any other gathering. The difference is that protests emerge. Just as there was no attempt to stop people from protesting against the governor’s executive orders to slow the spread of COVID or against wearing masks, there was no attempt made to stop people from protesting against systemic racism, which fosters the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on people of color and perpetuates police violence.
The COVID-19 pandemic has focused a light on the structural racism that leads to inequities in health care, employment, education, housing, economic support and incarceration. That — coupled with the deaths of multiple unarmed black citizens, culminating in the horrific murder of George Floyd — led to spontaneous protests breaking out in all 50 states, and around the world.
The protests in Champaign-
Urbana were no different. People took to the streets to express their frustration and anger and to call for change. What the health district did was to issue guidance to help limit transmission of COVID-19 during and after the protests.
This included: The use of face coverings or masks, distancing of 6 feet or more whenever possible, demonstrating alongside the people you live with and moving together as a group rather than mingling with other groups, and staying home if you were sick and using other platforms to oppose racism.
People who have been at demonstrations should take precautions, understand the risks and monitor their health for 14 days afterwards.
Anyone who attends a protest should get tested five to seven days after the event. Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested right away, whether they’ve been at a protest or not.
While the scientific foundation of public health is epidemiology, the philosophical underpinning is social justice.