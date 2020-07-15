Q: I don’t know if I missed it or it has not come up, but was there a noticeable increase in cases of COVID-19 as a result of all of the protest marches last month? I was amazed and proud that almost all of the hundreds of participants wore masks.
A: There did not appear to be any protest-related outbreaks/clusters.
The combination of high levels of mask wearing and being outside and moving likely served as a protective factor.
This is a phenomenon that was noticed throughout the U.S.
Mask wearing is key to stopping the spread. It does not matter if you are inside or outside, masks are important tools for prevention.