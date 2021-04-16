Are there estimated figures for the number of lives that could have been saved if everyone would have worn masks and practiced social distancing from the beginning and how many deaths could be prevented if everyone would get vaccinated?
Indeed there are. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation used modeling to show that 95 percent mask wearing in public could have likely prevented over 130,000 deaths between Sept. 22, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.
One need look no further than countries with universal mask wearing, such as South Korea and New Zealand, to see the results.
In the U.S., where masking and other COVID-19 prevention measures were politicized, and only around 50 percent of the country was wearing masks even at the height of infections in the winter, the results are also clear.
