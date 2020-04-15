Q: The CDC is saying the U.S. will need to ramp up not just testing but contact tracing (and public-health field workers to do that) for the country to return to normal. So I’m wondering if the health district has enough resources to do that tracing, and is money to do that even available? Is the health district already helping some of the smaller county departments in the area do contact tracing?
A: The health district has been conducting contact tracing throughout this entire pandemic.
We have also been putting people in isolation or quarantine. This will continue throughout the entire pandemic period.
Part of the health district’s pandemic preparedness plan is to move staff from other areas of the health district structure and train them on contact tracing and of the Illinois Public Health Mutual Aid System.
If other health departments reach out for any type of assistance, we assess our ability to help.
During our local mumps outbreak, the health district used the mutual-aid system to call in assistance from all surrounding counties. The response was overwhelming.
The health district has also provided assistance to others during outbreaks or public health emergencies in their jurisdiction.
To date, we have not received requests for assistance for COVID-19 contact tracing, outside of general questions on our procedures.