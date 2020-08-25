Q: Can you point me to a single randomly controlled test that clearly demonstrates that masks lower the risk of infection? My understanding is that randomly controlled tests are the last word in scientific research.
A: A randomized controlled trial showing efficacy of masks in the current, clinical situation is incredibly difficult to do and is probably unethical.
Surrogate lab data showing the efficacy of masks preventing transmission of droplets may be the most appropriate data we will be able to get, aside from observational data.
That said, I believe there was some data that came out recently about different types of masks and their efficacy. I will look into it.