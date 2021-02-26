Looking at the COVID-19 vaccination information from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, I see that as a 53-year-old with no co-morbidities, I am in the last group to be eligible for a vaccine. Why are young adults eligible before middle-aged adults? I thought the virus was more dangerous for people in their 50s than people in their 20s.
The guidance for eligibility keeps changing. At this time, people with co-morbidities — such as obesity; heart, lung or kidney disease; or sickle-cell disease — and disabilities have a higher risk for hospitalization and death.
That is the theory behind the guidance. This does not mean that the guidance will not change in the future. In Champaign County, we are trying to work through the categories as soon as possible.