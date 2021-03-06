Has there been any indication when masks and other lockdown rules will be relaxed? My thinking is that once all those who want the vaccine have received it (plus two weeks afterward), we should not require masks. There will always be some risks, but at that point, it seems like we have minimized it as much as we can and have to go toward “normal” or be stuck where we are.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently working on an expanded plan for Restore Illinois that will have additional metrics to further relax some measures.
We are expecting this to be published soon.
We also agree that once a critical number of population is fully vaccinated — i.e., herd immunity — we should be able to relax mask requirements in certain situations.
We still have a while before we get to that point. In the interim, it is critical to continue to wear a mask so we can expedite the control of COVID-19 in our community.