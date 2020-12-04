Q: How reliable is the coronavirus testing being done at CampusTown Urgent Care, a privately owned business? They are administering tests street-side by staff in street clothes, and are also analyzing the results in-house. I tested at 1:15 p.m. and was called with a negative result at 1:50 p.m. What certifications do they have to do this? Where do they get their tests and testing equipment? Happy I tested negative, but skeptical this is a legit service.
A: According to its website, CampusTown Urgent Care is offering rapid-nasal-swab testing, PCR testing with nasal swabs through Quest Laboratories and antibody testing.
Each testing type has specifications for collection and processing. The clinic must follow the same rules as other Illinois clinics when conducting the various testing.
Positive cases are reported to the health district for follow-up. With all testing, there are still false negatives — meaning that you actually have COVID-19 but the test did not show it.
If you have any symptoms, you should get tested again.