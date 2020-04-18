Q: What’s your opinion on the safety of a limited reopening of certain businesses in May if everyone is required to wear a face covering? Do you see a chance of families who have been staying apart being able to see each other, small numbers of people at a time, any time soon?
A: We are looking at this very closely while monitoring the number of cases and local health care capacity.
As we continue to increase testing capabilities and the addition of antibody testing in the next couple of weeks, we may be able to do a controlled relaxation of some restrictions.
As we all move through this pandemic, we will need to work together to ensure that we can interact safely. This situation changes almost daily, so we are continually assessing data and new research.
Trust me when I say we are just as eager to get back to normal as everyone else.