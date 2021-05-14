Once Illinois moves to complete reopening and there aren’t any more capacity limits, presumably people can be seated in churches and other indoor places right next to each other. Yet COVID-19 is still circulating and even some vaccinated people are still getting it. Why is social distancing being eliminated when COVID-19 is still with us and there are still so many unvaccinated people?
The state’s reopening plan is moving forward as COVID-19 vaccinations are free and widely available. Anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated.
Those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated. To be clear, those who not vaccinated are not protected and are not safer, even though things are opening up.
People are still becoming infected with COVID-19. They are still being hospitalized and still dying. To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccines.gov.