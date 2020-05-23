Q: Now that some businesses are opening up in defiance of the state order in nearby counties in Illinois and with permission in the nearby counties in Indiana, what impact do you expect that to have on infection rate in our region? I’m afraid people will start going to counties where businesses are open, spreading infection, and we’re never going to get out of this lockdown order.
A: In a pandemic, the best course of action would be to have planning and response across wide regions — the larger, the better. A pandemic is a worldwide spread of a disease, so a worldwide, coordinated response would be ideal.
The next best option would be to have a national, science-based response. This is typically lead by the CDC. Barring that, at least regional states working together would prevent an ineffective, patchwork approach.
As it stands now, county-level, and even city-level actions will impact the entire region.
What we as individuals can do to protect ourselves and our families is to make sure that we are practicing social distancing, face coverings in public, and frequent, thorough hand washing.
The mosaic-like response, however, is literally like having a “no urination section” in a public pool. We are all swimming in the same water.