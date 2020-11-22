Q: Were antigen test results only added recently? If so, how did they affect the totals? Also, what is meant by new and probable cases in the Illinois Department of Public Health’s numbers? Specifically, what is probable and when did that data start being included?
A: Antigen tests have just recently been added.
Probable cases are those that:
- Meet clinical and vital-
- records criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory lab testing performed.
- Meet presumptive laboratory evidence.
People may be identified as probable cases through health assessments if they meet clinical criteria but do not get tested.