I take it that Illinois’ system of tiers and phases for COVID-19 restrictions was set up before the appearance in the U.S. of the B117 variant, which is far more virulent than what we have been dealing with so far and headed this way. If the restrictions were made in ignorance of the new strain, isn’t the governor’s lifting restrictions now really politically driven, rather than science driven?
The mitigation is still based upon the metrics of positivity rates and hospital capacity. It is very possible that we could have to close things down again if those numbers change.
Remember that opening things up does not mean that it is safe to continue activities that require being indoors and unmasked.
It means that we have the capacity in our hospitals at this time. That can change.