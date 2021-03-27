The CDC states that vaccinated people can be around unvaccinated people who are of low susceptibility to infection and severity. All teachers who wanted a vaccine received it. About 75 percent of our 65-plus population has received their vaccine. Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, our community levels are stable. Per the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, as of March 17, in Champaign County, there are only 22 people age 60-plus (highest risk) who were actively positive with COVID-19 and only eight hospitalized. Per the CDC, over the last two weeks, both the U.S. and the United Kingdom have fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations than influenza hospitalizations in 2018 and 2019. The original justification for limiting in-person learning and requiring children to wear masks was to control the spread (not eradicate it), protect the vulnerable and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. What is the current data-driven justification for continuing to not allow schools to return to pre-pandemic operations (fully in person, without masks)?
The statement is not completely accurate. The CDC states: “Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing, if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease.”
The reason why our county metrics are looking so good is because of compliance with wearing masks and practicing social distancing, which has become a habit for many individuals and families.
Additionally, Champaign County has good vaccination uptake, which is helping keep our cases low. We agree that we are on track to a return to normal, but we are not there yet.
Children are known to be asymptomatic but still able to pass the infection to others. Additionally, variants of COVID-19 are also circulating in our community.
The B117 variant is up to 70 times more infectious. Clinical trials for the vaccines for children are currently underway. Once approved, all children can be vaccinated, and that will make it safer to allow full in-person activities without masks. We continue to base our decisions on data and science.