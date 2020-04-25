Q: If I have a canister of sanitizing wipes that have partially or fully dried out, can I re-wet them in a way that maintains/restores their disinfecting properties? Also, does hand sanitizer lose its potency over time? Are the ‘use-by’ dates on the bottles meaningful in terms of germ-fighting power?
A: For these questions, I reached out to Jim Roberts, director of environmental health at the health district. He couldn’t find any FDA or CDC information on the first question, so he looked through various professional blogs that he participates in.
If disinfecting wipes have dried out, they can be revived by adding 70 percent isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol to the canister or package. Pour in the alcohol and close the container tightly.
Allow the wipes to absorb the alcohol completely before using.
This information was posted by the FDA on use-by dates: Over-the-counter drug products generally must list an expiration date unless they have data showing that they are stable for more than three years. The FDA doesn’t have information on the stability or effectiveness of drug products past their expiration date.
Hand sanitizer produced under temporary policies for hand-sanitizer production and compounding may not have an expiration date listed because it’s expected to be used during this public-health emergency.