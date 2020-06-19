Q: In this coronavirus pandemic, which is riskier, walking shoulder to shoulder down the middle of a city street with some wearing masks and others not, or exercising at the local gym while social distancing and wearing a mask? Shouldn’t the administrator of the public health district be more tolerant of community members trying to maintain their health through exercise than liberal political activists who choose to ignore science?
A: Any indoor activity will be riskier. Being outside lowers the risk but does not eliminate it entirely.
The CDC just released the following guidance to help people understand their risk:
In general, the more closely that you interact with others and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.
So, think about:
How many people will you interact with? Interacting with more people raises your risk.
Being in a group with people who aren’t social distancing or wearing cloth face coverings increases your risk.
Engaging with new people (for example, those who don’t live with you) also raises your risk.
Some people have the virus and don’t have any symptoms, and it is not yet known how often people without symptoms can transmit the virus to others.
Can you keep 6 feet of space between you and others?
Will you be outdoors or indoors?
The closer you are to other people who may be infected, the greater your risk of getting sick.
Keeping distance from other people is especially important for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.
Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces where it might be harder to keep people apart
and there is less ventilation.
What’s the length of time that you will be interacting with people? Spending more time with people who may be infected increases your risk of becoming infected.
Spending more time with people increases their risk of becoming infected if there is any chance that you may already be infected.
Recently, public-health experts in Michigan ranked 36 activities in terms of risk of infection with COVID-19.
The list is:
— Risk level 9 (Highest Risk): Bars.
— Risk level 8: Sports stadiums, gyms, amusement parks, churches, buffets.
— Risk level 7: Basketball, public pools.
— Risk level 6: Casinos, restaurants with indoor seating, playgrounds, hair salons, barbershops, pontoon boat rides, movie theaters.
— Risk level 5: Dinner parties at a house, airplanes, backyard barbecues, malls, beaches, bowling.
— Risk level 4: Dentist’s offices, walking in a busy downtown, offices, doctor’s office waiting rooms, eating outside at a restaurant.
— Risk level 3: Getting groceries, camping, hotels, golfing, libraries and museums.
— Risk level 2: Going for a walk, run or bike ride with others, getting fuel.
— Risk level 1 (Lowest risk): Getting takeout from a restaurant, playing tennis.