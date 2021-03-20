The saliva test developed and implemented by the University of Illinois has been a great success. Why has it taken so long to roll it out across
the country? And why aren’t the CDC and the White House advocating rapid testing more than they are?The COVID-19 saliva test developed by the creative and talented scientists at the University of Illinois is amazing! It has helped our county to complete nearly 2 million tests.
It is not, however, a rapid test. The samples are run in a CLIA-certified lab developed on the University of Illinois campus. This is why the results come back so quickly.
There are several reasons why it has taken so long to be rolled out, but the main one is that they were waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The UI-developed saliva test has finally received emergency-use authorization, and it is being rolled out to many communities in the United States and around the world!