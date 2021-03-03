When we got our vaccines at the old Dress Barn store, we didn’t see any freezers. Can you please let the community know how both vaccines are being transported to this location and stored there at the correct temperatures?
All vaccination sites have access to portable freezers that are used to transport vaccines from their primary location, where they are stored in special freezers.
Once transported to community locations, vaccines can be kept at normal temperatures for up to six hours. Community sites only transport and thaw small batches of vaccines at a time based on appointments.
None of the vaccines are wasted or discarded due to inability to maintain temperature.