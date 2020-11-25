Q: My brother had COVID-19 one month ago and is recovered now. Now he is encouraging us to visit his home. Is it “safe” to do so?
A: Based on CDC and IDPH guidance, once someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are considered non-infectious after 10 days (as long as they have also been fever-free for the past 24 hours).
We have seen a few cases continue to be infectious after 10 days, but that number becomes negligible after 20 days.
In theory, it should be safe to visit. We still encourage following all the regular prevention guidance, including masks, distancing and hand-washing.