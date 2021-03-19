My wife and I reached the two-week anniversary of our
second COVID-19 shots today. Hooray, we are so grateful!
Ms. Pryde and her staff are to be thanked and congratulated. But the CDC still recommends against us traveling. Why
is that? Are we a threat to others, are others a threat to us,
or is it some combination of the two? Are we a bigger threat to others in Georgia or New York than we are to others
in Illinois? Or are those out-of-staters a bigger threat to us?I honestly do not know. I anticipate this to change very soon, as the CDC is constantly updating its guidance documents.
As a vaccinated person, you are protected.
At this time, it is still not safe for those who are not vaccinated to travel.