Is it safe to remove your mask after arriving at a hotel room? Let’s assume other hotel guests were hanging out without masks in this same hotel room that same morning.
Most of the hotel chains have very good safety protocols for COVID-19. You may want to look at their websites, but generally they leave adequate time between the time the room is cleaned and when it is released to be occupied.
Many hotels now have the ability for you to check in, use keyless entry and check out without ever having to be around other people.