In light of the directive to not form groups and to practice social distancing, I am puzzled at how the Urbana school district can begin in-house instruction during the second semester of the 2020-21 school year. The person-to-person contact, especially with young children, seems to be an extremely dangerous situation during the COVID-19 crisis. I would not allow my children to attend any form of in-house grouping until there is a clearer picture of downward trends and mass vaccinations for the local community. How is this possible?
A: Schools that can maintain adequate spacing or at least 6 feet between desks and have everyone wearing masks can prevent outbreaks and transmission.
This requires a great deal of work on the part of schools, but it can be done safely.