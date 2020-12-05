Q: I have a friend who in other years I would call a germ-o-phobe. Not this year. He will not go through a drive-thru. When he gets takeout, he disinfects the boxes. Is this necessary? Can you get the virus from takeout?
Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19.
It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food or food packaging, that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes.
However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
After shopping, handling food packages or before preparing or eating food, it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.