What is the general age of the 76 virus-related hospital patients? How many are school-age children by percentage? I’m assuming it must be pretty high based on the need to close schools indefinitely. Would it be 20 to 50 percent of the admitted cases? Higher? That would be interesting to know so we can justify affecting our children the way we are.
There is much more to containing widespread community transmission of a highly infectious virus that can cause hospitalization, disability and death than simply looking at hospital data.
Regarding the 76 hospitalized cases, the health district only reports data on those cases who reside in Champaign County.
All of our data can be found at c-uphd.org.