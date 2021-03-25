Please address how to handle a situation where we and our son and his wife have had both shots but our daughter-in-law’s parents are declining the vaccine. Since our son, his wife and their kids have contact with both sets of parents, what are the risks here from the unvaccinated set of parents to our son and daughter-in-law, their kids, and us? I feel like the in-laws are putting all of us at risk, but since all the adults on our side of the family have been vaccinated, maybe I’m being overly cautious.
Those who have been vaccinated are protected, but those who have not are not.
While the vaccinations may not prevent all infections, all of the types of COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
When around unvaccinated people, it is necessary for everyone to wear masks and practice social distance. Your grandchildren can certainly transmit COVID-19 to their unvaccinated grandparents. Additionally, the unvaccinated grandparents could transmit to their grandchildren.