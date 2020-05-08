Q: Getting restaurant meals via curbside pickup or no-contact delivery seems to be working well for many people. Is it safe for trusted neighbors to share homemade foods, baked goods, casseroles, etc., if we feel OK and take precautions while cooking, packaging and delivering the food? I love to cook, and my freezer’s getting full.
A: Yes! If you, as you say, trust your neighbors, then share and enjoy your foods in a neighborly way.
You would still want to have a no-contact delivery method, such as placing the food on their porch or doorstep and walking away before they come out to pick it up.