Q: I would like to know Julie Pryde’s opinion on the CDC shortening the 14-day quarantine period. Will the health district contact tracers be using this shorter period when they place people in quarantine?
A: This can work in areas like Champaign County if there is a great deal of contact tracing, follow-up and access to testing with quick results.
There are many places where this will not work. Fourteen days is the safest quarantine, but with the follow-up and testing, it could be shortened. It is important to understand, however, that this does not mean people should shorten their own quarantine. This needs to be a community decision that is supported by resources and data.