I have read about one-quarter of the age-65-and-older residents of Champaign County still haven’t gotten vaccinated. Is this believed to be a matter of choosing not to get the vaccine or other factors? Is C-UPHD doing any outreach to get those people in for shots?
We believe it is a combination of persons having difficulty making an appointment, some may have difficulty arranging transportation and some may have unanswered questions about the vaccine.
There are also some who may be vaccine-hesitant. It is not possible for us to know the percentage not interested in vaccinating.
What we are doing to try to make sure we are reaching ALL persons 65 and over is:
1. Providing vaccination clinics in all long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities. This was done by pharmacies.
2. Opening our clinics to 75-plus first, then 65-plus with underlying health conditions, then 65-plus. We did this to make sure seniors were prioritized.
3. Providing vaccination clinics in all senior housing apartments in Champaign County.
4. Using community partners to reach out to all of their senior clients to let them know how to get vaccinated and to assist them if they have barriers.
5. Clinics are reaching out to their senior clients to make sure they know how to access the vaccine.
6. Using local media to ask seniors or those who care about them to reach out directly to me at C-UPHD by emailing or calling me with the senior’s name and a phone number to make the appointment. This is for seniors residing in Champaign County. I can be reached at jpryde@c-uphd.org or 217-531-5369.