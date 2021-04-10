We have not yet returned to in-person worship services. I know most churches are asking/requiring individuals to wear masks and maintain social distancing, but I assume that public singing has resumed for in-person worship services. Gathering with lots of people and being around people that are singing worries me. Soon, our family will be fully vaccinated. Once that happens, would it be safe to resume attending in-person worship services? Our family has underlying health conditions, so up to now, we have avoided gatherings of any kind.
Once fully vaccinated, you can resume in-person worship services. We are still requiring tight-fitting masks, since not all in attendance may be fully vaccinated.
Regarding singing indoors, the following is from the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website:
“Strongly consider discontinuing singing (and post signs discouraging singing), group recitation, and other practices and performances where there is increased likelihood for transmission from contaminated exhaled droplets.
“Modify practices by calling for silent recitation, using prerecorded music, or having a single singer in a separate area with speaker transmission. If these practices cannot be discontinued, strictly limit the number people reciting or singing, ensure physical distancing significantly greater than 6 feet between people, and consider installing plexiglass to provide physical barriers between people, or opt to celebrate these practices outside with significant physical distancing and other precautions.
“Use microphones to discourage loud speaking and provide a barrier (plexiglass) for the speaker.”