Q: Recently, the Urbana school district announced that elementary students would attend two days a week in person and the remainder via distance education. Given that we have grandchildren, thus we are of an age that puts us in a higher-risk bracket for COVID-19 infection, once they start back to school, should we eliminate in-person contact with our grandchildren? If they are home-schooled instead, would you advise us we can continue to have in-person contact with them?
A: Every single interaction between people that does not involve social distancing and face coverings is an opportunity for infection.
We have seen many situations where one person is infected at work or another place, and then takes it back to the entire household.
It is very important that everyone understand that just because we have moved to Phase 4 and more things are open, the virus has not changed. This is a very infectious and unpredictable virus. Social distancing and mask wearing are going to need to be practiced until the pandemic ends.
While your grandchildren may have more opportunities to become infected when they attend school, they also have opportunities to be infected through their parents, you and visitors.