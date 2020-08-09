Q: With the heat making it unpleasant to be outside at times, my daughter has been meeting two of her friends in retail stores to socialize while doing some shopping. They keep masks on, but I realize they’re touching all kinds of items in the stores. I’m wondering if it would be actually safer to socialize in our homes, since fewer people are coming in and out and touching things? We would be keeping the gatherings small.
A: The main thing to prevent spread of COVID-19 is to remain 6 feet away from others at all times and wear masks. Hands should be washed or sanitized with hand sanitizer.
Ideally, they should socialize outside.