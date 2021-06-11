Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator JULIE PRYDE has answered hundreds of reader questions about COVID-19 since early in the pandemic. As more people have been vaccinated and Illinois enters its Phase 5 full reopening, we asked her to write one final column with advice for moving on. Here’s what she had to say:
I hope this break from “Ask the Administrator” can be a permanent one, at least as it relates to COVID-19.
I am vaccinated, my mask is off, and I am out and about enjoying all of the wonderful things that make living in Champaign County so amazing!
It is my hope that all of you and your families are already vaccinated or making plans to get vaccinated soon.
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and free to everyone in the U.S. Finding a free vaccine is as easy as looking on
vaccines.gov, selecting which of the three safe and effective vaccines you would like, and then selecting the time and location that is most convenient for you and your family. This is a luxury that, sadly, most of the rest of the world does not enjoy.
Thank you to the nearly 100,000 in Champaign County who are fully vaccinated! It is my hope that everyone who is hesitant will take the time to speak with your health care provider, get your questions answered and protect yourselves and your family.
We have already lost far too many to even comprehend. The U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are nearing 600,000.
In Champaign County, while we have the third-lowest death rate just behind Scott and Putnam counties, we have still lost 152 individuals at the time of this writing. That is 152 people who leave behind grieving family, friends, coworkers and neighbors.
The toll on health care workers who have been fighting this on the front lines since March 2020 is yet unknown.
While we are in a new phase of the pandemic, it is certainly not over. Warmer weather and the ability to spend more time outdoors may give some a false sense of security, but let me be very clear: SARS-CoV-2 is still circulating, mutating and causing illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.
The new Delta variant is more infectious, and it is causing more serious illnesses than the variant that was spreading last fall. Without enough people vaccinated, it is likely we will experience another serious wave of infections again in the fall and winter.
Thank you for reading the column and for all your questions throughout the past year. Thank you to The News-Gazette for this service. Thanks to Editor Jeff D’Alessio for coming up with the idea and to health reporter Deb Pressey for fielding all of the questions and poking me with a stick when I missed a deadline.
I also want to thank and acknowledge Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid; newly retired Director of Environmental Health Jim Roberts and Dr. Janet Jokela for always being willing and available to assist me with their knowledge and expertise.
When this pandemic is truly under control, I hope to use this platform once more to engage with our community as we reassemble the amazing COVID-19-response-team community partners to tackle some of the entrenched issues that impact the health, safety and well-being of our community.
So it is so long for now, but you can always reach out to me or the rest at the health district with any questions or concerns. We are a call or click away.
Now, get out there and enjoy life. Just remember to wash your hands!