I noticed the county is having a rise in COVID-19 cases. It seems to be concentrated in Rantoul. We, of course, only get censored views of what’s going on (can’t let the hoi polloi know too much!), but still, one wants to ask. It’s likely some concentrated thing ... the pork processing plant? Or something else? In other words, should we avoid Rantoul in general or just one group? (Oh my, there, I said the awful words .... could we know what group of people are endangering us so we can avoid them!)
I am not sure how you feel you get “censored views” on the pandemic. We update our website seven days a week and are constantly interviewed by local media, which results in newspaper articles and stories on radio and TV. Additionally, we post information on social media almost every day.
In fact, just this weekend, I already stated in The News-Gazette the increase in Champaign County cases are from school sports, unvaccinated people traveling and unvaccinated people gathering.
There is not an outbreak at Rantoul Foods and has not been since the initial one a year ago. In fact, Rantoul Foods and the village government are working with OSF HealthCare, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and others to make sure everyone has access to vaccines.
Expecting to protect yourself by avoiding categories of people is not an effective strategy. If you follow the same guidance we have been giving since the start of this pandemic — to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and if you get vaccinated as soon as it is available to you, you do not need to avoid anyone.